Sunday Feb 27 2022
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in black leather ensemble: See pics

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Khloe Kardashian raised the temperature on internet after she dropped her breathtaking pictures on social media.

The 37-year-old reality tv personality took to her Instagram and shared some swoon worthy pictures of herself and since then fans cannot stop gushing over her endless beauty.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star simply captioned the pictures with a black heart emoticon.

In the pictures, the reality TV star flaunted her black leather suit with an oversized matching trench coat. To elevate her look, she opted for thigh-high boots in black colour.

Her voluminous blonde locks were tied into a ponytail that fell onto her shoulders and backside. She completed her look with sparkling silver loop earrings.

Meanwhile, followers went wild for her latest get-up, with one wrote: "Leather Queen.", while another said: "You look amazing."

