Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian looked nothing short of a vision in her latest appearance with her BFF Malika Haqq.

The 37-year-old reality tv personality spent some quality girl time with her BFF Malika on Friday night as she was seen leaving Nobu in Malinu and left her fans in awe with her unending beauty.

In the viral pictures the reality TV star showed off her stunning figure in a tight chocolate brown outfit.

The Good American founder had her long, blonde hair down in natural curls as she was seen slipping into the backseat of a white Rolls Royce.

For unversed, Khloe and Malika have been friends for over two decades and long before the rise to fame of the Kardashian-Jenner family

On the former E! Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Malika was a regular who was often seen alongside Khloé.

Earlier, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to voice support for the people in Ukraine.

she wrote, 'I pray for the people of Ukraine. I pray for the children, who should never have to know the pain and fear they are experiencing today.

'To think of the thousands of children living through every moment scared and many without their loved ones, just breaks my heart into a million pieces.'

She said she couldn't 'imagine having to flee my home, separate from my family, leave behind everything and everyone I know and love.'

She ended the note by saying, 'God give strength to the Ukrainian people.'