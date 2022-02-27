BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

Sunday Feb 27, 2022
BTS singer Jungkook seemingly bade farewell to his eyebrow piercing which used to have millions of ARMY’s hearts.
Taking to Instagram on February 26, the Stay Alive vocalist dropped a video of him humming in his melodious voice.
However, fans were left in dismay when the 24-year-singer lowered his mask and brushed aside his bangs to reveal that his piercing was gone.
The youngest member of the septet debuted his piercing when the K-pop group was promoting its song Butter; however, fans were under the impression that the piercing was temporary.
The 24-year-old singer later spilled the beans during a livestream in July 2021 that he got a real piercing because stickers were difficult to handle.
As soon as fans viewed Jungkook’s IG story, they took to Twitter to mourn the loss.