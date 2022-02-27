BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

BTS singer Jungkook seemingly bade farewell to his eyebrow piercing which used to have millions of ARMY’s hearts.

Taking to Instagram on February 26, the Stay Alive vocalist dropped a video of him humming in his melodious voice.

However, fans were left in dismay when the 24-year-singer lowered his mask and brushed aside his bangs to reveal that his piercing was gone.

The youngest member of the septet debuted his piercing when the K-pop group was promoting its song Butter; however, fans were under the impression that the piercing was temporary.

The 24-year-old singer later spilled the beans during a livestream in July 2021 that he got a real piercing because stickers were difficult to handle.

As soon as fans viewed Jungkook’s IG story, they took to Twitter to mourn the loss.



