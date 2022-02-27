 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics
BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

BTS singer Jungkook seemingly bade farewell to his eyebrow piercing which used to have millions of ARMY’s hearts.

Taking to Instagram on February 26, the Stay Alive vocalist dropped a video of him humming in his melodious voice.

However, fans were left in dismay when the 24-year-singer lowered his mask and brushed aside his bangs to reveal that his piercing was gone.

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

The youngest member of the septet debuted his piercing when the K-pop group was promoting its song Butter; however, fans were under the impression that the piercing was temporary.

The 24-year-old singer later spilled the beans during a livestream in July 2021 that he got a real piercing because stickers were difficult to handle.

As soon as fans viewed Jungkook’s IG story, they took to Twitter to mourn the loss.


More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'
Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert

Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'
James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle
Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie

Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie
Expert warns Prince Harry ‘needs to make sacrifices’: report

Expert warns Prince Harry ‘needs to make sacrifices’: report
Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq
‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game

‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game
Robert Pattinson suits up for macabre new ‘Batman’

Robert Pattinson suits up for macabre new ‘Batman’
Gucci debuts distinctive collab with adidas on Milan Fashion Week runway

Gucci debuts distinctive collab with adidas on Milan Fashion Week runway

Latest

view all