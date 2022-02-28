 
Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses 'racist backlash'

 Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses 'racist backlash'

For those unversed, Sorokin is an infamous con artist that tricked several of Manhattan’s elite bankers, artists, stylists, and socialites into believing she was a German heiress with a 60 million trust fund.

Neff spoke out about the backlash she’s been receiving after her relationship and bond with Anna went live.

She spoke to Vulture about it all and admitted that she’s been receiving a lot of racist comments and was quoted saying, "The unfortunate part is a lot of racist comments and people who don't understand the dynamics between me being a Black woman and Anna being a white woman."

She also revealed that many have even written to her, saying that the Neff in the show "was just someone who kissed Anna's [expletive] too much."

But for Neff, loyalty is everything, "As a Black woman, I know we are pitted against Caucasian women a lot of times. But at the end of the day, my loyalty with Anna wasn't because of her skin colour."

"I never saw the bad side of Anna. I never got scammed by her," admitted recalling their encounters.

"Sometimes I won't answer the phone because I had to let her know I have my freedom," she added.

Before concluding she also said, "I'm not going to be able to answer every single phone call from jail. But if you need some panties or some coconut milk for Thanksgiving, I'll send it."

