 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Prince Harry’s memoir will include childhood suffering

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly fearful that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will include details of how much he suffered as a child within the Royal Family.

This revelation has been brought to light by a source close to Express and according to their claim, even though “No one expects him to hold back,”

They still “assume he’ll write about why he left the monarchy, how he suffered growing up, how the family handled the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his conflicts with his father, Prince Charles.”

The insider also went on to speculate upon the wedge this memoir can create between Prince Harry and his family.

Reportedly, Charles and William have both made some terse comments to Harry about the memoir.”

“But Harry’s staying mum about its contents,” especially since “Writing has been cathartic for him, and he hopes it will help others.”

This claim comes shortly after sources revealed that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice fully support their cousin because "They believe Harry's outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the royal family.

Moreover, the sisters believe that the memoir a chance for Prince Harry to finally be heard.

More From Entertainment:

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev making nightclub appearances for THIS amount

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev making nightclub appearances for THIS amount
Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?

Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?
'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award
Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?

Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?
Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino recreate iconic ‘Romy and Michele’ looks at SAG Awards

Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino recreate iconic ‘Romy and Michele’ looks at SAG Awards

Selena Gomez oozes charm in black velvet Oscar gown at SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez oozes charm in black velvet Oscar gown at SAG Awards 2022
Prince Harry, Prince William 'completely blindsided' by Camilla news

Prince Harry, Prince William 'completely blindsided' by Camilla news

Green Day refuses to attend Russia concert amid the ongoing war in Ukraine

Green Day refuses to attend Russia concert amid the ongoing war in Ukraine
Tom Cruise pilots helicopter to South Africa for ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Tom Cruise pilots helicopter to South Africa for ‘Mission Impossible 8’
Paris Fashion Week returns to pre-pandemic form

Paris Fashion Week returns to pre-pandemic form
Dame Helen Mirren honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 SAG

Dame Helen Mirren honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 SAG

Selena Gomez hits the SAG Award stage barefoot after tripping on red carpet

Selena Gomez hits the SAG Award stage barefoot after tripping on red carpet

Latest

view all