 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland continues to rule the box office with ‘Uncharted’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office
For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office

For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office, reported The Associated Press.

The Sony Pictures videogame adaptation Uncharted, starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Uncharted held well, too, dropping a modest 46% from its $44 million debut. In two weeks, it’s made $83.4 million in US and Canadian theatres.

Uncharted, a long-in-development adventure film about lost treasure that cost $120 million to make, is packing theatres overseas, too.

With a mid-March China release date still looming, Uncharted added $35 million overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to $226.4 million so far.

The film’s robust international sales include box office from Russia, where studios have thus far elected to keep movies in release after the country invaded Ukraine earlier in the week.

The Ukrainian Film Academy on Saturday called for a boycott of the Russian film industry following the invasion.

On the heels of the blockbuster business for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the success of Uncharted has minted the expanding star power of the 25-year-old Holland.

No Way Home, which led the box office six times over December and January, is still one of the top draws in theatres. This weekend, it landed in third place with $5.8 million, edging it closer to $800 million in domestic ticket sales.

While both Uncharted and Spider-Man: No Way Home have benefitted from brand recognition, rarely has one movie star reigned so much over a 12-week span in theatres. - AP

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court
Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'

Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'
Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public

Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public
Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’

Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’
Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report

Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report
Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit

Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit
Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19

Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19
Kate Winslet misses SAG Awards ceremony for unknown reason, says she's 'heartbroken'

Kate Winslet misses SAG Awards ceremony for unknown reason, says she's 'heartbroken'
Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’

Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming

Latest

view all