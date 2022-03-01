 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck missed SAG Awards 2022 for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Ben Affleck missed the SAG Awards 2022 for THIS reason
Ben Affleck missed the SAG Awards 2022 for THIS reason

Ben Affleck could not attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 as he had a family obligation to fulfil.

The Last Duel star missed the prestigious evening, even though he was nominated for his performance in The Tender Bar as he was attending his son’s birthday.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor was at his son Samuel’s 10th Birthday party.

Affleck plays the role of Charlie Maguire in the George Clooney directorial for which he was nominated for the Best Supporting Male Actor category. However, the 49-year-old actor lost his award to Troy Kotsur for his role Coda.

Affleck shares his son Samuel and two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Currently, he is dating his former fiancé and actor Jennifer Lopez.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk declares SpaceX will save ISS after Russia threat

Elon Musk declares SpaceX will save ISS after Russia threat
Munich Philharmonic dismisses chief conductor Gergiev for Russia stance

Munich Philharmonic dismisses chief conductor Gergiev for Russia stance
Queen Elizabeth shares her first message as she recovers from Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth shares her first message as she recovers from Covid-19
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox welcome new furry friend ‘Whiskey’ on Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox welcome new furry friend ‘Whiskey’ on Instagram
BTS V 'boyfriend' picture wins the internet, fans ask for Jin

BTS V 'boyfriend' picture wins the internet, fans ask for Jin
Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness in new film

Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness in new film
Made-in-Japan manga goes global with Webtoon, Deadpool

Made-in-Japan manga goes global with Webtoon, Deadpool
Louis Tomlinson calls off Moscow, Kyiv shows to condemn Russia-Ukraine war

Louis Tomlinson calls off Moscow, Kyiv shows to condemn Russia-Ukraine war
‘The Batman’s release halted in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

‘The Batman’s release halted in Russia over invasion of Ukraine
Actor Ralph Ahn, Tran from ‘New Girl’, dies aged 95

Actor Ralph Ahn, Tran from ‘New Girl’, dies aged 95

‘Mare of Easttown’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies from cancer at 65

‘Mare of Easttown’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies from cancer at 65
Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones shares love-filled picture with rumoured boyfriend Kanye West

Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones shares love-filled picture with rumoured boyfriend Kanye West

Latest

view all