Ben Affleck missed SAG Awards 2022 for THIS reason

Ben Affleck missed the SAG Awards 2022 for THIS reason

Ben Affleck could not attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 as he had a family obligation to fulfil.

The Last Duel star missed the prestigious evening, even though he was nominated for his performance in The Tender Bar as he was attending his son’s birthday.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor was at his son Samuel’s 10th Birthday party.

Affleck plays the role of Charlie Maguire in the George Clooney directorial for which he was nominated for the Best Supporting Male Actor category. However, the 49-year-old actor lost his award to Troy Kotsur for his role Coda.

Affleck shares his son Samuel and two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Currently, he is dating his former fiancé and actor Jennifer Lopez.