Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Pregnant Rihanna oozes charm in leather mini dress at Off-White fashion show in Paris

Pop music sensation Rihanna is winning the fashion game with her gorgeous and stunning maternity ensembles.

After setting the internet on fire with her chic latex crop top look at Milan Fashion Week, the Diamonds singer, on Monday, redefined the maternity style look at the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris.

The singer attended the glam event with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, both dressed chic for the glamorous event.

The Love on the Brain singer put her blossoming baby bump on display in a peach-colored leather mini dress paired with a matching shearling coat.

She accessorized the look with knee-high strappy heels, a small purse and gorgeous layered chain necklaces. Her rapper boyfriend opted for an all-black leather ensemble at the star-studded event.

The Umbrella singer revealed that she’s expecting her first baby in January, via a social media post.

