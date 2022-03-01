 
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Prince William and Kate Middleton for their support after a 24-hour social media silence.

As Ukraine faces a massive onslaught from Russian forces, the Ukrainian leader issued his first tweet of the day after it was reported that Russian’s Vladimir Putin sent special forces to take out President Zelenskyy.

Responding to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s message on behalf of himself and his wife he wrote: “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.

He added: “Good will triumph”.

For the unversed, Prince William and Kate extended their support to "all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight."

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future," they wrote.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future," the Cambridges wrote on Twitter, signing the post personally: "W & C.”

