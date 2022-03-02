 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on
Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on

Robert Pattinson recently talked about how he was able to embody both Bruce Wayne and his caped alter ego in The Batman.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, follows Bruce Wayne in his second year as Gotham's vigilante. This Bruce is tormented by his demons at the hands of Pattinson and Reeves, and things get even worse when a masked assassin (Paul Dano's Riddler) begins attacking the city's elite.

 The boundary between Bruce Wayne and Batman varies from representation to depiction, and it will be rather thin in The Batman.

However, Pattinson recently spoke with CinemaBlend about how his Bruce performance blended into the Batman. Though it may seem to be a challenging balance, he confessed that one component of it was relatively simple. 

Robert said as per Screenrant, "What made it easy is that he really hasn’t figured out where Bruce ends and where Batman begins at this point in our telling of the story. And so sometimes (it's) Bruce seeping out of Batman. And there are a couple of scenes where I’m doing a kind of little, subtle vocal change. It’s incredibly subtle a lot of times."

For unversed, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Kate Middleton may become ‘strain’ on Prince William: report

Kate Middleton may become ‘strain’ on Prince William: report
Lindsay Lohan surprises fans with two new films at Netflix

Lindsay Lohan surprises fans with two new films at Netflix
Kanye West threatens’ Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson in Donda 2

Kanye West threatens’ Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson in Donda 2
Cannes Film Festival to not welcome Russian delegation this year

Cannes Film Festival to not welcome Russian delegation this year
Prince Andrew's military friend claims Duke of York is 'down'

Prince Andrew's military friend claims Duke of York is 'down'
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends news network ratings up in the US

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends news network ratings up in the US
‘One Tree Hill’ stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz reunite on 'Good Sam'

‘One Tree Hill’ stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz reunite on 'Good Sam'
Princess Diana’s THIS never-before-seen photo to go on display at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana’s THIS never-before-seen photo to go on display at Kensington Palace
Netflix plans to buy Finland’s 'Next Games' for more than $70 million

Netflix plans to buy Finland’s 'Next Games' for more than $70 million
Britney Spears celebrates newfound freedom in style, responds to fans over her beach photos

Britney Spears celebrates newfound freedom in style, responds to fans over her beach photos
Prince Harry told not to ‘discredit’ Camilla: report

Prince Harry told not to ‘discredit’ Camilla: report

Latest

view all