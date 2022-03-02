Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah, Duchess of York has delighted fans as she revealed Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week.



The 62-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"

The announcement comes almost two months after Sarah revealed that she was taking a break from her popular YouTube series.

The Duchess of York launched her Storytime With Fergie And Friends YouTube channel in 2020. The project sees her reading a traditional children's story daily, as well as sharing arts and crafts ideas and fun recipes.



Prince Andrew's ex-wife looked pensive when she was spotted being driven through Windsor Great Park two days after the Duke of York reached a "settlement in principle" with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in sexual assault lawsuit.



Previously, she was reported to have said that she would stand by her wedding vows to Prince Andrew despite being officially divorced 25 years ago. She was 'utterly convinced' he will brush off rape allegations.



In recent months, Prince Andrew's ex-wife has been notably absent from social media, only returning in 2022 on 11 February for a post about her own book, Her Heart For A Compass.