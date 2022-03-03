 
Kanye West, Tristan Thompson bonding over heart break from Kardashian sisters?

Kanye West and Tristan Thompson were spotted enjoying dinner in Miami amid their growing rifts with estranged lovers Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian.

Tuesday night marked boys day out for the rapper and NBA player at the luxury hotel The Setai in Miami Beach.

"Kanye was smiling and holding court at the table. He and Tristan seemed like good friends having a fun night out. They were laughing and smiling together and seem to be on great terms. They were joined by a few women at the table, and they all had a good time," reports TMZ.

"They stayed past midnight eating, drinking and sharing stories," the insider noted. "At the end of the night, Kanye and Tristan hugged before going their separate ways."

Tristan Thompson, 30, parted ways from Khloe Kardashian in 2021, after after his infidelity led to Maralee Nichols birthing a baby boy. Kim on the other hand, filed for divorce from Kanye West in February the same year, after the rapper multiple public outburts

