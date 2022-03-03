‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride 

 
The wait is finally over!

The much-awaited trailer of Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train is out, and the film is a thrill ride on a train with comedy and high-octane action stunts.

Helmed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2, the trailer, released on Wednesday, gives fans a glimpse of assassin Ladybug (played by Pitt) and his latest mission of stealing a briefcase.

The trailer starts with several professional assassins getting on-board on a non-stop bullet train in Japan and they are all looking for the same briefcase, without realizing that their assignments are interconnected.

Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny. The upcoming film is based on the Japanese novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka.

Bullet Train will hit the theatres on July 15. Watch the trailer here. 



