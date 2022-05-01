Kim Kardashian leaves fans spellbound with her red carpet look at WH dinner

Kim Kardashian has once again appeared to be a true fashionista as she stepped out in a curve-clinging rhinestone gown on Saturday night and made us fall in love with her all over again.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

The couple - who began dating in November of last year - stood close to one another while posing for snapshots ahead of the star-studded event.

Kardashian, 41, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a rhinestone-covered Balenciaga gown that clung to her famous curves.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder's flame beau Pete, 28, looked dapper in a classic black Prada suit styled with a white dress shirt and a skinny black tie.

Kardashian's show-stopping gown had a chic mock neckline and a modest train that pooled at her feet as she posed confidently beside the SNL star.

For her glam event, the mother-of-four's lengthy raven tresses cascaded down her back and chest in wavy strands.

She had a pair of chunky diamond stud earrings in her ears and rocked a classic nude manicure for the evening.

The KUWTK alum carved out her already chiseled features with a generous amount of contour and bronzing powder.

She gave herself a sultry stare with an array of brown and black eyeshadows.

Kardashian's plump pout was painted a glossy nude shade and her cheeks were doused with vibrant peach blusher.

The Staten Island native gave his ensemble an edgier vibe by opting for a pair of black lace-up Vans sneakers instead of classic leather dress shoes.

He accessorized with a pair of black designer shades.

The White House Correspondents Dinner made its big return at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night after being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.