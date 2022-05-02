'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere

The delightful cast of Director Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do (PMRD) took the charge to ooze their charm as they walked down the red carpet rolled out at Nueplex Cinemas, Karachi.



The star-studded event on Sunday, May 1, celebrated the Pakistan film industry’s effort to expand the horizon of local movies while bringing a sensitive social issue to light.

The Showcase Films and Geo Films presentation read to hit the big screens on Eid Ul Fitr 2022, revolves around the story of male infertility which has been a taboo in our society.

From the leading lady Hania Amir to the film’s hero Ali Rehman Khan, the glamour-filled appearances at the event, left onlookers jaw-dropped while the crowd flocked to the venue to get a glimpse of their much-loved artists.

During his conversation with Geo News after the film’s premiere, Rauf appeared satisfied with the viewer’s feedback, noting that people appreciated how PMRD’s story strives to initiate a conversation around a sensitive issue.

Walking out of the cinema halls, fans shared their reaction to the youthful film as almost everyone sang praises for Amir, her beauty and stunning performance amid her return to big screens after a long time.

Fans also showered praises over Jawed Sheikh's flawless portrayal of a powerful character. Sheikh helmed the role of the male lead's father in the film.

While one moviegoer appeared impressed with the production quality of the project, the other couldn’t hold back from giving a nod to the movie’s songs.

Amidst the giggles and laughter thanks to the film’s comedy, the audience was also left teary-eyed to see a subtle shout out to the late Bilquis Bano Edhi.

Talking about the same, a fan lauded the filmmakers for giving highlighting the late social worker’s incomparable efforts toward humanity.



