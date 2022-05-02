Pregnant Sophie Turner credits motherhood for making her a ‘better actor’

File Footage

Sophie Turner said that becoming a mother has made her a ‘better actor’ in a recent interview.



In a conversation with The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast, the actor talked about family and how it has made her a much more ‘emotional person.’

The Game of Thrones actor said, “The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person.”

“The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing,” the 26-year-old added.

Turner credited motherhood for making her a better actor, saying, “It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother.”

She further added, “As an actor, you know, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I'm experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

Turner got engaged to Joe Jonas in 2017 after dating for a year. The couple secretly got married in 2019 and welcomed their baby girl Willa in July 2020.

Recently, an insider confirmed to In Touch that the actor is expecting her second child, saying that Turner and her singer husband “are absolutely ecstatic and can't wait for Willa to have a sibling.”