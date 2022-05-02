 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Sophie Turner credits motherhood for making her a ‘better actor’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

File Footage

Sophie Turner said that becoming a mother has made her a ‘better actor’ in a recent interview.

In a conversation with The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast, the actor talked about family and how it has made her a much more ‘emotional person.’

The Game of Thrones actor said, “The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person.”

“The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing,” the 26-year-old added.

Turner credited motherhood for making her a better actor, saying, “It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother.”

She further added, “As an actor, you know, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I'm experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

Turner got engaged to Joe Jonas in 2017 after dating for a year. The couple secretly got married in 2019 and welcomed their baby girl Willa in July 2020.

Recently, an insider confirmed to In Touch that the actor is expecting her second child, saying that Turner and her singer husband “are absolutely ecstatic and can't wait for Willa to have a sibling.”

More From Entertainment:

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance
Rihanna seen dancing and rapping during A$AP Rocky's first performance after arrest

Rihanna seen dancing and rapping during A$AP Rocky's first performance after arrest
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend
Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Latest

view all