Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker paint the town red ahead of Met Gala debut as couple

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making most of their getaway in New York as the lovebirds were spotted leaving onlookers spellbound by their couple goals on Sunday afternoon.

The 43-year-old reality star, who will be soon turning heads at Met Gala 2022, stepped out in the city with Blink-182 drummer as they headed to Sant Ambroeus hand-in-hand for a romantic meal.

The pair oozed the charm in an overall dark outfit look as the rocker sported a black t-shirt featuring graphic text, reading, “(expletive) this place.”

Barker paired his top with same-coloured skinny jeans and matching boots before completing his looks with layers of silver necklaces around his neck and a classy set of sunglasses.

The Poosh founder, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a flowy white asymmetric top which she wore underneath a black jacket.

The Kardashians star was also spotted wearing a chic set of sunglasses to coordinate with her fiancé while her platform leather shoes complimented her looks.

The sighting came just before the pair’s much-anticipated appearance at the forthcoming extravaganza event on Monday.