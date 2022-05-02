 
Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel

Deepika Padukone has a huge presence on social media and the actress knows how to pique fans’ curiosity with her interesting posts.

This time, the Om Shanti Om star walked down the memory lane and shared a compilation of all slip-ups from her movies including Gehraiyaan, Piku, Happy New Year, Race and others that left her fans intrigued.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram to post behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos from her movies in which the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress could be seen fooling around with her costars and messing up her dialogues.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1.”

In the reel, the 36-year-old could also be heard giving valuable life-changing advice in the background.

“Life happens, as you’re making a movie. It’s extremely important that you enjoy the people that you work with,” she noted.

Nevertheless, the post had garnered a lot of love from her fans who called it, “awesome” and “so cute” in the comment section.

Her husband Ranveer Singh also dropped a comment on the video, saying, “Cutie”.


Meanwhile, the actress is going to grace the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as a jury member in May this year.

As far as work is concerned, Padukone will next be seen in movies including Pathaan, The Intern and Fighter

