Prince Harry, William ‘have a lot of testosterone flying around’: report

File Footage

Experts warn Prince William and Prince Harry have “a lot of testosterone flying around” despite them needing only “one moment” to reconcile.



Royal commentator Robert Jobson made this claim just recently.

In an interview with True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, he addressed the feud and admitted, “There is always love there, even if there is dislike or you have fallen out with your sibling.”

Mr Jobson believes, “There is that underlying love. I think there is a lot of testosterone flying around here.”

He even discussed the possible implications of Prince William’s ‘big brother’ advice and how it might have become the catalyst for things to go downhill.

He also admitted, “The fall out happened when Harry decided he wanted to get married to the love of his life, Meghan.” Especially since “I think there were issues with William giving him advice he didn't want to hear.”

“They probably just need, as I am sure the Queen would love, just one moment where they can gel again, have a hug, and then move on.”

“But it’s clear that even in the meetings with Charles it was a bit fractious. The Queen was able to embrace Harry and Meghan. The Queen is doing that and is reaching out to the other members of the family to do the same.”