 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian’s infamous backside appeared significantly slimmer in her latest red-carpet appearance at the White House correspondent’s dinner over the weekend, and fans think it might have something to do with her preps for the Met Gala.

As pointed out by a Twitter user, Kim’s famous derriere, which has long been rumoured to be surgically enhanced, appeared to be slimmer as she sashayed down the red carpet in a stunning silver Balenciaga gown.

Several users pointed out that the ‘BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) era’ was now over if Kim was opting to ditch her enhanced backside, and many suggested that the reality star might’ve gotten the size reduced to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala on May 2.

Sharing a photo of Kim on the red carpet in the figure-hugging ensemble, a Twitter user commented: “She definitely had it reduced to try to fit into the iconic original Marilyn Monroe hbd mr president dress for the MET gala.”

Another said: “This is my theory that no one asked for. She got a reduction so she can fit in the Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met gala.”


More From Entertainment:

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend
Jada Pinkett Smith once asked Tupac Shakur not to beat up Will Smith, reveals rapper's friend: Video

Jada Pinkett Smith once asked Tupac Shakur not to beat up Will Smith, reveals rapper's friend: Video
Princess Charlotte’s pet peeve around Prince William REVEALED

Princess Charlotte’s pet peeve around Prince William REVEALED
Bill Gates opens up about marriage with Melinda, says would marry her ‘all over again’

Bill Gates opens up about marriage with Melinda, says would marry her ‘all over again’

Latest

view all