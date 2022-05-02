Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

File Footage

Kim Kardashian’s infamous backside appeared significantly slimmer in her latest red-carpet appearance at the White House correspondent’s dinner over the weekend, and fans think it might have something to do with her preps for the Met Gala.

As pointed out by a Twitter user, Kim’s famous derriere, which has long been rumoured to be surgically enhanced, appeared to be slimmer as she sashayed down the red carpet in a stunning silver Balenciaga gown.

Several users pointed out that the ‘BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) era’ was now over if Kim was opting to ditch her enhanced backside, and many suggested that the reality star might’ve gotten the size reduced to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala on May 2.

Sharing a photo of Kim on the red carpet in the figure-hugging ensemble, a Twitter user commented: “She definitely had it reduced to try to fit into the iconic original Marilyn Monroe hbd mr president dress for the MET gala.”

Another said: “This is my theory that no one asked for. She got a reduction so she can fit in the Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met gala.”



