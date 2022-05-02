 
Showbiz
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film
 ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is sharing her thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi and fans could not agree more.

The star kid is not a part of showbiz, yet she has a big following on social media. Ira keeps an active presence on Instagram where she likes to share life updates with fans, friends, and followers.

Recently, she opened up about struggling with anxiety attacks. And now, she penned a powerful note on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film.

Ira shared a poster of the film and shared her thoughts after having watched it. Ira wrote how Gangubai had the will to change the wrong around her, and despite all her efforts, she could not legalize sex work. She further reflected on the fact that sometimes we are not able to bring in any big change which involves more than us, but we can bring small changes. 

Addressing Gangubai, she wrote, “You did manage to stop one builder/organization from tearing down the homes of thousands. Gangubai took the win. She felt genuine gratitude, pride and joy from what she did manage to achieve.”

Ira also took to the story feature on Instagram and wrote down what she thought about the film. Sharing her own Instagram post, Ira wrote, “Movie of the Day: Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) It’s a little heavy. Some scenes are handled really, really nicely.”

Take a look at Ira Khan’s post for Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi: 

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film

Recently, Ira shared that she has been struggling with anxiety attacks. She wrote, “Sharing this pic, Ira wrote, “I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks.” She further mentioned that she has not found a way to stop it yet. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far
Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’

Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’
Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside

Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside
Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel

Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel
Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra

Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra
Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini

Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini
'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere
Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere

Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere
Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai
Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

Latest

view all