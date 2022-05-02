‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is sharing her thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi and fans could not agree more.

The star kid is not a part of showbiz, yet she has a big following on social media. Ira keeps an active presence on Instagram where she likes to share life updates with fans, friends, and followers.

Recently, she opened up about struggling with anxiety attacks. And now, she penned a powerful note on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film.

Ira shared a poster of the film and shared her thoughts after having watched it. Ira wrote how Gangubai had the will to change the wrong around her, and despite all her efforts, she could not legalize sex work. She further reflected on the fact that sometimes we are not able to bring in any big change which involves more than us, but we can bring small changes.

Addressing Gangubai, she wrote, “You did manage to stop one builder/organization from tearing down the homes of thousands. Gangubai took the win. She felt genuine gratitude, pride and joy from what she did manage to achieve.”

Ira also took to the story feature on Instagram and wrote down what she thought about the film. Sharing her own Instagram post, Ira wrote, “Movie of the Day: Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) It’s a little heavy. Some scenes are handled really, really nicely.”

Take a look at Ira Khan’s post for Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi:



Recently, Ira shared that she has been struggling with anxiety attacks. She wrote, “Sharing this pic, Ira wrote, “I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks.” She further mentioned that she has not found a way to stop it yet.

