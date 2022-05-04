Bill Gates on whether he cheated on ex-Melinda: ‘I made mistakes’

File Footage

Bill Gates seemed to confirm that he was the major reason behind the breakdown of his 27-year marriage to Melinda Gates in a new bombshell interview.



Talking to Today host Savannah Guthrie while promoting his new book, the Microsoft founder was asked: “Were you unfaithful in your marriage? Was that one of the reasons there was the divorce?”

To this straightforward question, Bill simple answered: “I certainly made mistakes, and I take responsibility.”

While he refrained from further elaborating his response, Bill added: “I don’t think delving into the particulars at this point is constructive, but yes, I caused pain, and I feel terrible about that,” he added.”

Bill’s comments come almost a year after he and ex-wife Melinda announced that they were ending their marriage. At the time, Bill admitted to having an affair with a Microsoft employee ‘almost 20 years ago’.

Melinda has also been asked whether Bill’s infidelity was the reason behind the end of their marriage, with her telling CBS Sunday Morning in March: “Those are questions Bill needs to answer.”