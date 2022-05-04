Saba Qamar wants THESE qualities in her 'ideal life partner': Deets inside

The powerhouse of acting Saba Qamar talked about her life partner ‘must-haves’ as she described the qualities of an ideal man in a latest interview.

While discussing her hotly released movie Ghabrana Nahi Hai in an exclusive interview with Geo News, the 38-year-old star revealed her plans of getting married and what future has in store for her.

During the conversation, Saba was asked what else she would like to do apart from movies to which she jokingly replied, “Marriage.”

“Just kidding,” she added while laughing. “There’s nothing left apart from tying the knot now.”

The actor then said that she never gets annoyed when fans ask personal questions as she believes they have a right to know what’s happening in her life.

Revealing her wedding plans, Hum Sub Umeed Se Hain host said she would tie the knot whenever she finds a ‘good guy.’

Listing the qualities of her ‘ideal life partner,’ Saba stated, “He should be compassionate, someone who respects me and loves me and is a good human being overall.”

Talking about the romantic action-drama, Saba said it’s the journey of Zubi who’s trying to prove her mettle after her father goes through a troubling situation in the film and says that Zubi can’t do anything for him as she’s a daughter, if only he had a son he would have fought his enemies.

Saba then revealed that she could 'hundred percent' connect with the character, saying, “She is as energetic, transparent, fearless and opinionated as I am.”

Speaking about the rumoured cat fights she had with her co-star in the movie Zahid Khan.

Saba said, “When there are two good actors on set then there’s this healthy competition of wanting to perform better and that was the case with us. I had no grudges with him. He is a really nice person and even better actor. He has done amazing work on small screen as well.”

On her understanding and chemistry with Zahid in real life, the actor revealed, “We don’t have much understanding or liking in the beginning of the film and it was the same case with us on sets as I only get frank with my co-stars as its required for the character as it helps in the performance as well.”

The Saqib Khan directorial, also starring Nayyar Ejaz, Afzal Khan (Rambo) and Syed Jibran, was released on Eid and has been garnering positive reviews so far.









