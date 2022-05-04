 
Showbiz
‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ leads box office on Eid Day 1

Ghabrana Nahi Hai is one of the four major releases that have hit Pakistani cinemas this Eid Ul Fitr, debuting on the big screen with a whopping collection.

The Saba Qamar starrer has reportedly managed to collect Rs.9,600,000 on its first day of screening, followed by Dam Mastam which has earned Rs.6,300.000.

Moreover, Chakkar and Parde Mein Rehne Do also played a major role in attracting business to local cinemas with box office collections of Rs.2,100,000 and Rs.1,700,000 respectively.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Hasan Kazmi shared the big news, writing that “Today is an important day for Pakistani Cinema” as the local movies managed to garner a good response from the public given that several screens in Punjab were not operation “as Malls were closed on 1st Eid Day.”

The filmmakers reportedly waited for two years before releasing Ghabrana Nahi Hai in cinemas. The movie also stars Nayyer Ejaz, Zahid Ahmed, and Syed Jibran in pivotal roles.  

During her conversation with Geo News, Qamar talked about working with the brilliant cast, lauding them for their professionalism and stunning performance in the movie.

"I really liked working with Nayyar Ejaz. He's such a fine actor," expressed Qamar while adding that she's looking forward to her portrayal of Zubaida Begum.


