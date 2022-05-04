Iqra Aziz is a ‘proud wife’ as Yasir Hussain heads to UK Asian Film Festival

Iqra Aziz penned a cute note to shower good wishes over her hubby Yasir Hussain as flew off to London for his movie Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’s screening at the UK Asian Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, Aziz dropped a series of adorable pictures with Hussain from their Eid celebrations.

“Already missing you,” she captioned the post while adding, “Best of luck baby for the film festival. PROUD WIFE”

Hussain is headed to the festival to celebrate the recognition a local movie is garnering overseas despite getting banned in Pakistan.



Good Bye Pakistan,” he wrote alongside a picture of him looking ready to board the flight. “Going to attend the premiere of Javed Iqbal in London (Asian film festival UK)”

Earlier last month, the Lahore Se Agay shared the news reported by Deadline that his movie will be premiered at the festival.



“It’s a matter of great pride that UK Asian Film Festival is honouring our movie but, unfortunately, our own people do not recognise the local talent or content,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Pakistan has banned the Pakistani story but you must go to cinemas on Eid to watch the 5 movies made based on our culture,” he took a jibe at local movies.