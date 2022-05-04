 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
USUmema Syed

Iqra Aziz is a ‘proud wife’ as Yasir Hussain heads to UK Asian Film Festival

By
USUmema Syed

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Iqra Aziz is a ‘proud wife’ as Yasir Hussain heads to UK Asian Film Festival
Iqra Aziz is a ‘proud wife’ as Yasir Hussain heads to UK Asian Film Festival

Iqra Aziz penned a cute note to shower good wishes over her hubby Yasir Hussain as flew off to London for his movie Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’s screening at the UK Asian Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, Aziz dropped a series of adorable pictures with Hussain from their Eid celebrations.

“Already missing you,” she captioned the post while adding, “Best of luck baby for the film festival. PROUD WIFE”

Hussain is headed to the festival to celebrate the recognition a local movie is garnering overseas despite getting banned in Pakistan.

Good Bye Pakistan,” he wrote alongside a picture of him looking ready to board the flight. “Going to attend the premiere of Javed Iqbal in London (Asian film festival UK)”

Earlier last month, the Lahore Se Agay shared the news reported by Deadline that his movie will be premiered at the festival.

“It’s a matter of great pride that UK Asian Film Festival is honouring our movie but, unfortunately, our own people do not recognise the local talent or content,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Pakistan has banned the Pakistani story but you must go to cinemas on Eid to watch the 5 movies made based on our culture,” he took a jibe at local movies. 

More From Showbiz:

Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics

Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics
‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ leads box office on Eid Day 1

‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ leads box office on Eid Day 1
Saba Qamar wants THESE qualities in her 'ideal life partner': Deets inside

Saba Qamar wants THESE qualities in her 'ideal life partner': Deets inside
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid
‘Koffee with Karan’ not returning, confirms Karan Johar

‘Koffee with Karan’ not returning, confirms Karan Johar
Eid ul Fitr: Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir among others mark the occasion with stunning photos

Eid ul Fitr: Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir among others mark the occasion with stunning photos
Kareena Kapoor 's stunning family photo wins the internet

Kareena Kapoor 's stunning family photo wins the internet
Eid 2022: Salman Khan shares selfies with fans gathered outside Galaxy apartments

Eid 2022: Salman Khan shares selfies with fans gathered outside Galaxy apartments
Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS the internet as he greets fans on Eid from Mannat balcony

Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS the internet as he greets fans on Eid from Mannat balcony
Katrina Kaif wishes her fans ‘Eid Mubarak’

Katrina Kaif wishes her fans ‘Eid Mubarak’
Sharmeen Obaid announces 'special version' of Ms Marvel for Pakistani cinemas

Sharmeen Obaid announces 'special version' of Ms Marvel for Pakistani cinemas
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimor release their Eid video: Watch

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimor release their Eid video: Watch

Latest

view all