 
entertainment
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 04, 2022

FileFootage

Kanye West has been accused of using unauthorized samples of a recorded sermon of a Texas pastor in the rapper’s song Come to Life.

According to details, Bishop David P.Moten filed a lawsuit against West in Dallas federal court on Tuesday.

“Defendants willfully and without the permission or consent of Plaintiff extensively sampled portions of the Sermon,” Moten wrote.

“Over the span of several years, defendants have demonstrated an alarming pattern and practice of willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission,” reported the Billboard.

The alleged illegal sample is used at the beginning of the song as a voice says “My soul cries out, ‘Hallelujah’ And I thank God for saving me I, I thank God.”

“Hallelujah (Thank You, Jesus) Hallelujah (Yes) Hallelujah…” another sample is used in the latter part of the track.

“‘Come to Life’ is approximately five minutes and ten seconds (5:10) in length,” Moten wrote.

“Approximately one minute and ten seconds (1:10) of this sound recording is sampled directly from Plaintiff’s sermon.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian fears her hair will fall out after iconic Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian fears her hair will fall out after iconic Met Gala look
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala
Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with "charismatic" Johnny Depp
Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'
Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit

Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit
Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour
Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks

Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks
Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala
Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'

Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'
Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Latest

view all