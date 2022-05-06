Amber Heard tearfully details Johnny Depp sexual assault with vodka bottle: Watch

Amber Heard tearfully details Johnny Depp sexual assault with a bottle: Watch

Amber Heard admits that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During the second day of her court testimony in Virginia, the Aquaman star revealed one of the incidents happened in their Australia home, wherein she was abused with a vodka bottle.

"I'm looking in his eyes and I don't see him anymore. It wasn't him, it was black. I haven't been so scared in my life. I couldn't see him. He was looking at me. I was trying to get through to him, to say in some way it was me. I was trying to get through to Johnny. I couldn't see him. I couldn't see him at all."



She continued, "My head was bashing against the back of the bar and I couldn't breathe. I remember trying to get up to tell him he was really hurting me. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't get through to him. I couldn't get up."

She added that she tried to "tell him that he was really hurting me. I didn't think he knew what he was doing."

Heard then burst in to tears, "The next thing I remember I was bent over backwards on the bar, I was staring at the blue light. My back was on the countertop. I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone. I thought he was punching me. I could feel his arm moving. It looked like he was punching me. I could just feel this pressure. I didn't feel pain, it was just pressure on my pubic bone."



"I don't remember what I said, I just remember being really still, not wanting to move. I remember looking around the room, I remember looking at all the broken bottles, broken glass, and I remember not wanting to move because I didn't know if it was broken, I didn't know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken. I couldn't feel it. I didn't feel pain, I didn't feel anything. I looked around and I saw so much broken glass I didn't know if he would know if it was broken or not and I remember thinking please 'God please, I hope it's not broken.'

The actress told the court she did not know how the alleged assault ended.

"I just remember being in the bathroom. I remember retching, I remember the sound my voice was making. I remember I lost control of my bladder. I remember just retching, there was blood on the floor," said Heard.

She added that she doesn't recall how the night ended, but she does remember Depp "begging me not to leave… I don't know if this was before or after this. I just have that memory. I remember taking a bunch of sleeping pills –– not a bunch but two of them, which is a lot for me. I don't remember falling asleep, I know I fell asleep 'cause I woke up the next day."

Meanwhile, Depp's lawyers state that Heard's statement was full of "many fallacies" and accused her of acting.