Friday May 06 2022
Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert

Friday May 06, 2022

Prince Charles and Prince William will come under extreme crisis after Queen death, says expert.

Speaking on Jeremy Vine, Republic member Graham Smith said on Jeremy Vine that Prince Charles and William are not "equipped" enough and would struggle in gaining popularity.

Speaking on the show, Mr Smith said: "I think debate now is what happens after the Queen's reign.

"You know, she is 96, we are going to be faced with a succession in the next few years.

"I think the problem that the royals have is that the Queen is the monarchy, the monarchy is the Queen or most people, and for as long as I have been talking about this issue, people have said, you know, I like the Queen but not so much the rest of them."

He added: "I think, this week, we are seeing in the polling, a slow puncture in the support for the monarchy and that will start to speed up when the Queen isn't there".

"She is the one that people like and respect.

"She's the connection with the bygone era, she represents that monarchy that people remember from the 1950s and 1940s and so on".

Mr Smith stated that "Charles and William don't do that".

He added: "The thing that they do, that the Queen hasn't done, is that they speak a whole range of issues and every time they do that, they divide opinion and put people off, in one way or another."

He noted that "social attitudes are changing" so the two, and the rest of the Royal Family, are in "quite a difficult situation"

The Republic activist said: "I don't think Charles or William are equipped to turn around that drop in polling".

