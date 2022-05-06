 
Friday May 06 2022
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed

Friday May 06, 2022

Amber Heard on May 5 testified in court that Johnny Depp introduced his daughter to marijuana when she was just 14.

According to Mail Online, Heard told the court amid the ongoing defamation battle against the Pirates of the Caribbean star said that she “didn't agree that this gentleman - a famous musician over the age of 18 - spent the night at the house and I felt protective over Lily-Rose and concerned.”

"Naturally, they were not my children, it's not my place and I understand it, I know it's a sensitive subject so I understand why Johnny got so upset with me,” she continued.

"But that and the introduction of the weed with his daughter, she was so young, I felt protective. It's not my place and I made him really angry by weighing in on that.

"I started to feel very protective. Johnny's sobriety meant that he was there and then he wasn't.”

"The nature of our lives with the travel and the work meant he was there and then he wasn't. She was so young, I just felt protective,” she added. 

