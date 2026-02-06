Rebecca Ferguson opens up about reason for choosing ‘Peaky Blinders’

Rebecca Ferguson revealed why she didn’t hesitate to join the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man.

The Swedish actress explained during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK that when Cillian Murphy approached her to play Kaulo, a mysterious medium in the Netflix film, the decision was instant.

“It was a no-brainer,” Ferguson shared. “The characters are all guttural and burdened. That’s what I want.”

The 42-year-old admitted she developed a Romani accent for the role.

She said she couldn’t convincingly pull off the Birmingham dialect that defines the Shelby family.

“There was absolutely no chance I could do a Brummie accent. I would ruin the film,” she said.

The actress also acknowledged the weight of joining such a beloved franchise.

Speaking to Empire previously, she confessed she tries not to think about the massive fan following.

“I try and stay away from thinking about all the people who [love it], because that’s just going to freak me out. It’s enough to know that once Cillian is on a horse, the paparazzi are taking pictures. You understand how big it is.”

For the unversed, 2026 is going to be a busy year for Ferguson with roles in Amazon’s sci-fi thriller Mercy, an adaptation of Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree, Dune 3, and a new season of Apple TV+’s Silo.

She added that she thrives on challenging roles that surprise audiences. “I love to be challenged by stories that start somewhere, confuse you and take you somewhere else. I want my Anatomy of a Fall. I look at Sandra Hüller and think, ‘F****** hell, you nailed it, babes.’ That’s where I want to go. That’s where I am going.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is scheduled to release on March 6, 2026 in theatres.