Craig David caught in unexpected moment during Maldives getaway

Craig David's flying fish rescue takes a surprising turn in Maldives video

February 06, 2026

Craig David shared a surprising moment from his holiday in the Maldives after trying to help a flying fish that landed near him while he was having dinner.

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Grammy-nominated singer is seen focusing on small fish as it wriggled on the ground.

“I’m literally having dinner and this fish comes flying out,” David said in the clip, before adding, “Okay, I was gonna grab you. Okay, now, putting you back in.”

He gently returned the fish to the sea and pointed out the full moon overhead, suggesting that it might have caused the strange jump.

But the moment took a surprising turn when a larger fish appeared and ate the smaller one, leaving David and viewers shocked.

He wrote in the caption, “Oh my days. Never expected the ending tho. What a divine message to receive- We can’t control lifes plan.”

The post quickly got reactions from fans, with some laughing and others feeling a mix of amusement and sadness.

The next morning, David shared another video, reflecting on the moment. “You try and do the right thing in the moment, what feels right, but you have no idea what the play was… I got the life lesson,” he said.

Later, David showed a pastry display at the resort featuring an edible flying fish with the words “Beauty in the ocean.”

