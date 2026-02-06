Kylie Kelce, Taylor Swift's Super Bowl plans revealed after Travis' loss

Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce attend the Super Bowl after Travis' elimination?

Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift have other plans for Super Bowl this year, as their respective partners Jason and Travis Kelce are not playing the game.

The 33-year-old retired golf coach will be skipping the game despite being in San Francisco marking the first year she is not participating.

When trying to count how long she has been a fixture at the biggest football event, Kylie shared that this year she has lost the track because she has plans to spend her Sunday enjoying some much-needed rest.

She added, “This might be the first Super Bowl in quite a few years that I have not partaken in.”

“I’m going to be in bed because I don’t have any of my children here,” Kylie admitted, in conversation with People Magazine referring to her four daughters with Jason, Wyatt, 6, Ellie, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 10 months, who are back home.

Kylie might be missing this year, but she told the outlet, “I think that between my husband and my brother-in-law, it has been back to back to back to back to back. And it is something that I feel very, very fortunate that I’ve just had the opportunity to witness.”

As for the pop superstar, 36, her weekend would likely be spent celebrating the release of her Opalite music video, which comes out on Friday, February 6.