Saturday May 07 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William get mixed reaction to Archie birthday wish

Saturday May 07, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received mixed reactions from royal fans to their birthday wish to Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Taking to their social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a throwback family photo with Harry, Meghan and their son to extend greetings on Archie's third birthday.


A look at their social media posts suggests that not all royal and Cambridges' fans were happy over the birthday wish the couple sent to their nephew.

User Guincam wrote on Twitter, "Sorry to say but I won't be a hypocrite. No one has seen Archie or his sister, and though PW & DoC wish these children a Happy Birthday, it's not incumbent of British people to do so. Harry, Meghan and children, are strangers to this country now."

"I love that the Cambridge’s rise above any petty childish nonsense every single time

Even though Harry&Meghan don’t ever wish the Cambridge children happy birthdays,the same cannot be said about the Cambridge’s, who have wished the children a happy birthday every year. Class act," said another without realizing Meghan and Harry don't have social media accounts where they can wish their family.

A number of users, however, praised William and Kate for their gesture towards Harry and Meghan.

