 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’
Nicki Minaj’s father’s killer receives shocking sentence: ‘Dissapointing!’

The man accused of killing Nicki Minaj’s father with a hit-and-run has been handed a shocking prison sentence.

According to reports by People magazine, the killer’s court case includes a guilty testimony where he admitted to fleeing the scene and hiding his vehicle.

For those unversed, the hit-and-run occurred a year earlier in February of 2021 and the man was caught a few days later.

The accused, Polevich also confessed to the killing and Acting State Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim offered him a plea deal where “I'll sentence you to no more than a year in jail” with a remaining few years of community service.

Previously, Polevich faced almost 11 years behind bars but Nicki's mother and Maraj's wife, Carol Maraj, is ‘not happy’ with his ruling and admitted, “I'm not happy with that... one year in jail. I'm not happy with that.”

More From Entertainment:

Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'

Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'
Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach

Blac Chyna accused of 'kicking' a woman in her stomach
Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family

Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family
Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations

Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court shown Depp's blood-spattered furniture pics

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court shown Depp's blood-spattered furniture pics
Ed Sheeran drops UNSEEN picture with wife as he wishes her on 30th birthday

Ed Sheeran drops UNSEEN picture with wife as he wishes her on 30th birthday
Elizabeth Olsen confesses Chris Hemsworth is a ‘godly man’: Read on

Elizabeth Olsen confesses Chris Hemsworth is a ‘godly man’: Read on
‘Friends’ star Mike Hagerty passes away at age 67

‘Friends’ star Mike Hagerty passes away at age 67
Amber Heard on target as Johnny Depp’s fans wage online war

Amber Heard on target as Johnny Depp’s fans wage online war
Domestic abuse survivors squash Amber Heard’s claims: ‘She's disgusting!'

Domestic abuse survivors squash Amber Heard’s claims: ‘She's disgusting!'
Queen fears UK crowd will 'boo' at Meghan, Harry at the balcony

Queen fears UK crowd will 'boo' at Meghan, Harry at the balcony
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘argue over every little thing’: reports

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘argue over every little thing’: reports

Latest

view all