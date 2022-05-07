Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth, royal family

Lilibet to celebrate first birthday with Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet will celebrate her first birthday with great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members as it falls on June 4 during Platinum Jubilee weekend.



Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they will attend celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in June.

The spokesperson for the royal couple said on Friday, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

The Queen is yet to meet Lilibet, who will mark her first birthday during the celebrations.

Lilibet’s cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are also expected to attend her birthday celebrations.