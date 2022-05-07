 
Saturday May 07 2022
Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'

Saturday May 07, 2022

Perrie Edwards dishes on preparing for tour after baby's birth: 'never struggled so hard'

Perrie Edwards recently dished on facing hardships while preparing for Little Mix's tour after welcoming her baby.

During her conversation with The Sun, the 28-year-old singer shared, “I feel like me and Leigh-Anne should have had a note from the doctor saying: ‘Perrie and Leigh have baby brain, go easy on them today.”

“Baby brain is real! Jade would pick up the routine in two seconds and we’d be there for an hour doing the simplest of things and then totally forget what it was,” she added.

Edwards further expressed, “I’ve never struggled so hard for a tour. I thought I was going to die!

"Our bodies weren’t ready, our minds weren’t ready."

Showering praises of Jade Thirlwall, Edwards said, “If it wasn’t for Jade, keeping the morale up and the positivity going then I don’t know if we’d have made it.”

Thirlwall also told the outlet that her bandmates “had to adapt after having kids and being able to go into full-on rehearsal mode while breastfeeding and having the babies there was so amazing.” 

