 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

‘SNL’: Selena Gomez is ‘really excited’ to host with Post Malone: 'Mom I Think I've Made It'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

‘SNL’: Selena Gomez is ‘really excited’ to host with Post Malone: Mom I Think Ive Made It
‘SNL’: Selena Gomez is ‘really excited’ to host with Post Malone: 'Mom I Think I've Made It'

Pop music icon Selena Gomez announced that she is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live on May 14, along with rapper Post Malone as the musical guest.

The actress, 29, is quite elated as she will mark her first time hosting as the late-night sketch comedy show winds down its 47th season.

Gomez will be accompanied by the Circles rapper, 26, who will serve as the episode's musical guest in his debut SNL performance.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the news Friday on Instagram with a photo of the announcement alongside the caption: "Mom... I think I've made it."

She continued, "so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!"

The SNL news comes on the heels of big news for the rapper, whose real name is Austin Post — he told PEOPLE this week he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Malone told PEOPLE. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

More From Entertainment:

Queen's Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with a 'top-secret project'

Queen's Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with a 'top-secret project'
Pregnant Sophie Turner sends pulses racing as she steps out in graphic print trousers: See

Pregnant Sophie Turner sends pulses racing as she steps out in graphic print trousers: See
Steve Harvey says he ‘lost a lot of respect’ for Will Smith after Oscars slapgate

Steve Harvey says he ‘lost a lot of respect’ for Will Smith after Oscars slapgate
Johnny Depp's legal team accuses Amber Heard of giving 'performance of her life' in trial

Johnny Depp's legal team accuses Amber Heard of giving 'performance of her life' in trial
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard make a brief eye contact at heated moment in trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard make a brief eye contact at heated moment in trial
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez announced their newborn daughter’s name

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez announced their newborn daughter’s name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could appear on Buckingham Palace balcony despite ban

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could appear on Buckingham Palace balcony despite ban
Victoria Beckham shows off her fit figure in head-to-toe black ensemble

Victoria Beckham shows off her fit figure in head-to-toe black ensemble

Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending

Minnie Driver says ‘sweet romance’ with Matt Damon had a rough ending

Latest

view all