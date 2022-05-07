Pregnant Sophie Turner sends pulses racing as she steps out in graphic print trousers: See

Sophie Turner appeared to be a super stylish queen as she stepped for a breakfast with her husband Joe Jonas on a rainy day in New York City.



The 26-year-old actress, who is currently expecting her second child left onlookers in awe as she rocked a pair of KidSuper People graphic print trousers and strolled down the street alongside the 32-year-old pop star on Friday.

The Game of Thrones star wore the trousers low on her hips and hid her growing baby bump with an olive green ruched satin jacket.

The Emmy Award nominee layered the jacket over a beige top and sported red and white Nike sneakers. The beauty's long crimson locks cascaded down her back as she walked next to the Cake by the Ocean hitmaker.

Joe had on a charcoal gray sweatshirt which he wore under an unzipped black jacket with gray cargo pants.

The Leave Before You Love Me singer donned red and orange sneakers and a puka shell necklace.



The couple both sported black shades that had light blue lenses and went without umbrellas despite the downpour, giving off perfect couple goals.

Sophie recently revealed she wants to move back to her native England for the sake of her mental health.



