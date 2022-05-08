Why Harry and Meghan decided to come to the UK?

Commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a royal expert wondered whether the couple "finally realised that it would be PR suicide not to come to the UK."

Royal biographer Angela Levin wrote,"Have Harry and Meghan finally realised that it would be PR suicide not to come to the UK for the Jubilee."

Levin is known for her harsh criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry, Meghan and Prince Harry will not appear on the palace balcony with other members of the royal family