Sunday May 08 2022
Princess Charlene warms hearts in rare outing with twins after mystery illness

Sunday May 08, 2022

Princess Charlene was spotted out with her twin children in a rare royal outing after her prolonged mystery illness earlier this year, reported Express UK.

Charlene headed out with husband Prince Albert and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to attend a sporting event that encourages children under the age 12 to engage in friendly competitions in an effort of engaging with other children from around the world.

In pictures shared by the outlet, Charlene was seen as every bit the doting mom as she walked alongside them, and in one photo, embraced both Jacques and Gabriella and planted an adorable kiss on Jacques.

The royal outing left fans of the Monaco royal family excited, with many taking to social media to comment on the Princess making more appearances after being MIA for months earlier.

One fan tweeted, “Glad to see her with the family after her long health struggles, wishing Princess Charlene and her family good health,” while another wrote, “She clearly adores her children.”

In late November 2021, a source close to the Palace told AFP that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Prince Albert himself confirmed the same to People at the time, saying, “She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

Charlene needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection. 

