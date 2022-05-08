Amber Heard’s IMDb page name changed to ‘Turd’ amid Johnny Depp trial

File Footage





Amber Heard remains embroiled in a bitter court battle with ex Johnny Depp and if reports from TMZ are to be believed, fans of Depp managed to change her name on the International Movie Database (IMDb) Google search page to ‘Turd’.



According to the outlet, someone was able to get Heard’s official name on IMDB’s CMS changed somehow so that it appeared as ‘Amber Turd’ on Google search. The change was up until Saturday afternoon.



It was also reportedly that when the IMDb profile was clicked onto, Heard’s name appeared correctly on the website, so it appears that it was only changed on desktop and mobile searches.

While it remains unclear who was behind the change, it is clear what the change referenced; in a now infamous incident, Heard is said to have left a piece of human faecal matter on Depp’s bed after a 2016 fight.

Heard, however, maintains that the faeces was the doing of one of their small dogs.