 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s IMDb page name changed to ‘Turd’ amid Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

File Footage


Amber Heard remains embroiled in a bitter court battle with ex Johnny Depp and if reports from TMZ are to be believed, fans of Depp managed to change her name on the International Movie Database (IMDb) Google search page to ‘Turd’. 

According to the outlet, someone was able to get Heard’s official name on IMDB’s CMS changed somehow so that it appeared as ‘Amber Turd’ on Google search. The change was up until Saturday afternoon.

It was also reportedly that when the IMDb profile was clicked onto, Heard’s name appeared correctly on the website, so it appears that it was only changed on desktop and mobile searches.

Amber Heard’s IMDb page name changed to ‘Turd’ amid Johnny Depp trial

While it remains unclear who was behind the change, it is clear what the change referenced; in a now infamous incident, Heard is said to have left a piece of human faecal matter on Depp’s bed after a 2016 fight.

Heard, however, maintains that the faeces was the doing of one of their small dogs. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene warms hearts in rare outing with twins after mystery illness

Princess Charlene warms hearts in rare outing with twins after mystery illness
Halsey, Olivia Munn, Priyanka Chopra mark first Mother’s Day after embracing motherhood

Halsey, Olivia Munn, Priyanka Chopra mark first Mother’s Day after embracing motherhood
Meghan Markle growing ‘anxious to prove herself’: report

Meghan Markle growing ‘anxious to prove herself’: report
Simon Cowell's sister-in-law thinks BGT judge can turn into ‘groomzilla’ on his wedding

Simon Cowell's sister-in-law thinks BGT judge can turn into ‘groomzilla’ on his wedding

David Beckham joins James Corden for ‘spectacular' dinner party: pics

David Beckham joins James Corden for ‘spectacular' dinner party: pics
Amber Heard slams ‘incompetent father’ Johnny Depp in testimony

Amber Heard slams ‘incompetent father’ Johnny Depp in testimony
What Johnny Depp’s kids think of Amber Heard divorce

What Johnny Depp’s kids think of Amber Heard divorce
Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee

Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee
Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?
Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision

Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision
Johnny Depp's ex fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts amid defamation trial, 'wishes everybody well'

Johnny Depp's ex fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts amid defamation trial, 'wishes everybody well'
Queen, Prince Charles, William and Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet face-to-face for the first time

Queen, Prince Charles, William and Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet face-to-face for the first time

Latest

view all