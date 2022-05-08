 
Sunday May 08 2022
Web Desk

Pregnant Rihanna shares a glimpse into her lavish self-care routine, watch

Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Music sensation Rihanna continues to ace her pregnancy style as she has been redefining maternity looks in the industry like no one else.

The Umbrella singer, who has been seen flaunting her blossoming baby bump in style, turned to her Instagram handle and gave fans a look at her luxury ‘self-care’ routine.

On Saturday, the Diamonds crooner, 34, put a variety of nourishing products from her Fenty Skin line on display, including the recently-released Cookies N Clean detox mask.

While enjoying some ginger ale, the Only Girl singer put on a face mask and also applied body cream on her baby bump.

Pregnant Rihanna shares a glimpse into her lavish self-care routine, watch

RiRi, who is currently in her third trimester, was seen sporting an aqua-toned set of garments while she kept her hair wrapped up in a towel.

Sharing the video, Rihanna captioned it, "And that's on self-care."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together. The pair sparked romance rumors in the 2010s and have been known to be close friends for years after they began touring together. 


