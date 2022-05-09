 
Johnny Depp’s fans go crazy outside court amid trial against Amber Heard: Watch

Johnny Depp was warmly welcomed by fans gathered outside the courthouse in Virginia, revealed a video.

Taking to Instagram, an influencer JessVal Ortiz shared a reel to portray what living "20 minutes away from the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial” looks like.

The influencer head to court to extend her support with a placard of ‘Go Johnny”.

However, the video showed that fans swarmed Depp’s car as he exits the court.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen rolling down his window to wave to his fans while his supporters showered tons of gifts over the actor.

The influencer expressed, “I can't believe he's allowed to receive all these gifts."

Meanwhile, the trial which was being broadcasted live every day from Monday to Thursday has been adjourned until May 16 as of May 6.

Judge Penney Azcarate will head the trial resuming from May 16 to May 27. 

