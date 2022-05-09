 
David Beckham flashes big smile to Spice Girl's Geri Horner: see pics

David Beckham flashes big smile to Spice Girl's Geri Horner: see pics

David Beckham got snapped flashing a big smile to his wife Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girl bandmate Geri Horner during their appearance at the F1 Grand Prix.

The Football legend looked dapper as he arrived at the Miami International Autodrome in a brilliant white suit on Sunday.

David was seen having chit-chatting with the 49-year-old singer and her husband Christian who is the Red Bull Racing principal.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The trio posed also posed for a picture at the star-studded event that was also attended by Serena Williams, DJ Khaled, couple Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny and Michael Jordan.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The reunion came after the Posh Spice helped her bandmate Mel B dress up to receive her royal honours.

Thanking Victoria, Mel B wrote on social media, “Not only did you dress me and my mum but you surprised me by actually being there to fit us…….it was just soooooooo special thanks to YOU and your fabulousness.”

She added, “Honestly what a perfect ending to a magical day, you booked a lovely dinner together with both our families, wowza 25 years of friendship and we still like each other haha I love you lots.” 

