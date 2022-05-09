 
Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour

Prince Harry, in a recent advertisement, seemed to clarify recent reports about him and wife Meghan Markle ‘hating’ their first royal tour together to Australia in 2018, reported Hello magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga just months after tying the knot in 2018, with Meghan also pregnant with their first child.

However, royal insider Tina Brown claimed in her book The Palace Papers that she spoke to numerous royal sources one of whom told her that Harry and Meghan “hated every second” of the tour.

“Meghan apparently hated every second of it. She found the itinerary of engagements 'pointless,' a former palace employee told me,” Brown wrote in her book, which released last month.

Now, in an advert for his travel company Travalyst, Prince Harry seemed to quash these claims, at one point saying: “It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand, it's beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Meghan has herself admitted that the 2018 tour was taxing for her and left her ‘exhausted’.

