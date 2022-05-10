Piers Morgan rips into Prince Harry's acting skills, brands Duke 'terrible hypocrite'

Piers Morgan took a savage dig at Prince Harry and called the Duke of Sussex a "terrible actor" and "terrible hypocrite" on his new show.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter fumed at Meghan's hubby, who he claims "uses private jets more than I use black cabs".

The 57-year-old outspoken TV presenter ripped into Harry live on the latest episode of his explosive Uncensored chat show which aired on Monday night (May 9) - during his segment, Brain Dump.

Morgan blasted Harry's acting skills and claimed The Queen's grandson was a "terrible hypocrite" after watching Harry's new eco-travel campaign.

The former senior royal appeared on New Zealand's Māori Television to promote his eco-travel non-profit, Travalyst.

Prince Harry, who is married to former Suits actress Meghan Markle, was spotted rocking a 'girl dad' t-shirt and putting his comedy acting skills to the test.



Piers Morgan said: "I'm sure there's one thing we can all agree on, and it's this. This is not acting."

He then played a clip from the YouTube video, which showed him being ambushed by a 'trip rater'.

"Yep, that's Prince Harry on TV again making his acting debut in a ridiculous New Zealand advert for his eco-travel non-profit.

"He's clearly not just a terrible actor, but he's also a terrible hypocrite who constantly preaches about the environment who uses private jets like I use black cabs."