Tuesday May 10 2022
Piers Morgan getting more concerned about Queen’s health

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Piers Morgan getting more concerned about Queen’s health

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan is getting more and more concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health after the Buckingham Palace confirmed she will not carry out the opening of parliament on Tuesday over mobility issues.

Commenting on royal expert Chris Ship’s tweet, the senior journalist said, “This is not good. Getting more & more concerned about the Queen’s health.”

Earlier, Chris tweeted, “The Queen has been forced to pull out of the big State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, heir to throne Prince Charles will replace his 96-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth II at today’s ceremonial opening of the UK parliament.

"At Her Majesty´s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read the Queen´s Speech on Her Majesty´s behalf," the palace statement added.

