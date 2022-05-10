 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelles Netflix Is a Joke Festival show
Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show

Netflix reportedly has no plans to air Dave Chappelle's performance at Netflix Is a Joke Festival despite the brazen attack on the comedian during the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service revealed a list of content included in the fest which doesn’t include Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl event. 

Chappelle has attacked by an alleged armed attacker crossed the security to invade the stage of the show. However, the streaming service reportedly didn't film the incident.

The outlet however reported that the comedian had his camera record the event thus “professionally shot footage of the attack likely does exist” with the possibility of the platform utilizing it in some way.

Meanwhile, Netflix has planned to premiere these special performances from 288 shows across Los Angeles over the last couple of weeks:

  • The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up
  • Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
  • That’s My Time with David Letterman
  • Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends.
  • Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live
  • A Tribute to Bob Saget
  • Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
  • Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
  • Best of the Festival 

More From Entertainment:

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble
'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here

'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here
Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch
Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele

Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child
Prince Harry blasted over eco-friendly message: ‘Get off private planes!’

Prince Harry blasted over eco-friendly message: ‘Get off private planes!’
Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee

Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee
Queen authority 'remains vacant' as Charles fills in for Opening of Parliament

Queen authority 'remains vacant' as Charles fills in for Opening of Parliament
Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'

Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'
Priyanka Chopra resumes work a day after her daughter came home

Priyanka Chopra resumes work a day after her daughter came home
Rihanna doesn’t need motherhood advice: insists Cardi B

Rihanna doesn’t need motherhood advice: insists Cardi B

Latest

view all