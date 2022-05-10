Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show

Netflix reportedly has no plans to air Dave Chappelle's performance at Netflix Is a Joke Festival despite the brazen attack on the comedian during the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service revealed a list of content included in the fest which doesn’t include Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl event.

Chappelle has attacked by an alleged armed attacker crossed the security to invade the stage of the show. However, the streaming service reportedly didn't film the incident.

The outlet however reported that the comedian had his camera record the event thus “professionally shot footage of the attack likely does exist” with the possibility of the platform utilizing it in some way.

Meanwhile, Netflix has planned to premiere these special performances from 288 shows across Los Angeles over the last couple of weeks: