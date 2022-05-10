 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

File footage

Travis Scott is slated to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards six months after the Astroworld tragedy.

The Goosebumps rapper will make his first major public appearance since the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in 2021, where 10 concert-goers died, 25 were hospitalized and over 200 were injured after a crowd rush.

Scott aka Jacques Berman Webster II has been added to the performer line-up for the ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday (May 15).

The Out West singer has also been nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Song category for a remix of his song Goosebumps by HVME.

Besides, Scott, singers including Ed Sheeran, Becky G, and a collaborative performance from Elle King and Miranda Lambert have been lined for the upcoming musical night.

Meanwhile, Scott has recently marked his return to the stage. He performed at a private pre-Oscars party in March, and a private Coachella afterparty the following month.

Over the weekend, the rapper also performed live to the public for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, with a 45-minute set at E11even nightclub in Miami. 


More From Entertainment:

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble
Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show

Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show
'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here

'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here
Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch
Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele

Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child
Prince Harry blasted over eco-friendly message: ‘Get off private planes!’

Prince Harry blasted over eco-friendly message: ‘Get off private planes!’
Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee

Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee
Queen authority 'remains vacant' as Charles fills in for Opening of Parliament

Queen authority 'remains vacant' as Charles fills in for Opening of Parliament
Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'

Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'
Priyanka Chopra resumes work a day after her daughter came home

Priyanka Chopra resumes work a day after her daughter came home

Latest

view all