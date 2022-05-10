 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Marilyn Monroes hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’
 Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’

This gift might be a “fake” and the expert has the literal receipts to prove it!

Kim Kardashian stunned onlookers when she stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic looks.

For the unversed, the dress was a loaner from Ripley’s Believe it Or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida, which reportedly also surprised the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum with what they claimed to be a lock of the legendary bombshell’s platinum hair — snipped just before she serenaded President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden for his 1962 birthday.


Amid, all, Scott Fortner, who is known to be an expert on the actress debunked this on Instagram.

“News Alert: Marilyn Monroe Hair Gifted to Kardashian by Ripley’s is Fake,” the caption of a post along with the video of Kim being presented the gift read.

Ripley had previously claimed that hair was cut from Marilyn Monroe’s head by hairstylist Robert Champion ahead of her iconic Madison Square Garden performance for President John F. Kennedy’s birthday on May 19, 1962, three months before her death.

Fortner went on to say in the post that never happened and said someone else was responsible for styling her hair that night.

Earlier, Kim also faced backlash over her wearing Monroe’s dress and her strict diet plans to fit into the dress as the reality Tv star revealed she lost 16 pounds in a month for it. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth sent warning over Prince Harry's key role

Queen Elizabeth sent warning over Prince Harry's key role
Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans

Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans
Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey

Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey
Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition

Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition
Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias
Young Thug began his career in 2010, worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, MGK and others

Young Thug began his career in 2010, worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, MGK and others
US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges

US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges
Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight

Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight
Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources

Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources
Justin Bieber has talent and skills to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing

Justin Bieber has talent and skills to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing
Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song

Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song
Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard

Latest

view all