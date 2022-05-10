Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’

This gift might be a “fake” and the expert has the literal receipts to prove it!

Kim Kardashian stunned onlookers when she stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic looks.

For the unversed, the dress was a loaner from Ripley’s Believe it Or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida, which reportedly also surprised the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum with what they claimed to be a lock of the legendary bombshell’s platinum hair — snipped just before she serenaded President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden for his 1962 birthday.





Amid, all, Scott Fortner, who is known to be an expert on the actress debunked this on Instagram.



“News Alert: Marilyn Monroe Hair Gifted to Kardashian by Ripley’s is Fake,” the caption of a post along with the video of Kim being presented the gift read.

Ripley had previously claimed that hair was cut from Marilyn Monroe’s head by hairstylist Robert Champion ahead of her iconic Madison Square Garden performance for President John F. Kennedy’s birthday on May 19, 1962, three months before her death.

Fortner went on to say in the post that never happened and said someone else was responsible for styling her hair that night.

Earlier, Kim also faced backlash over her wearing Monroe’s dress and her strict diet plans to fit into the dress as the reality Tv star revealed she lost 16 pounds in a month for it.

